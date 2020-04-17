Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln awards $5,000 grant to the UIS Cares Food Pantry

UIS Cares Food Pantry to help eliminate food insecurity for students currently living on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant comes from the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Greater Capital Region of Illinois, a fund providing charitable assistance throughout central Illinois.
“We have relied very heavily on funding this year due to an increase in student need,” said Jill Hawkins, director of the UIS Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center. “The amount that we had in the food pantry fund is drastically lower as we near the end of the academic year. This grant has come at a critical time as we continue to provide for students on campus.”
The UIS Cares Food Pantry, located in student affairs building, is dedicated to making sure that every UIS student has what they need to be successful. UIS Cares helps bridge the gap and provide students with the fuel needed for their academic success.
A micro pantry was recently opened in the west entrance of the Student Union to better serve students. Food is available to students living on campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Donations are also accepted and can be added to the shelves at any time.
Students visited the UIS Cares Food Pantry 305 times during Fall Semester 2019.
No comments:
Post a Comment