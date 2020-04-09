UIS helping private and community colleges and state agencies transition to remote learning

Since 1997, UIS has been at the forefront of institutions engaged in online learning and the uses of technology in instruction.
“The Center for Online Learning, Research and Service (COLRS) has received national recognition as a leader in online learning. COLRS staff maintains the highest quality of knowledge in delivery of online learning and is pleased to be able to share this knowledge with our colleagues across the state,” said Vickie Cook, UIS executive director of online professional and engaged learning, research and service.
Based on a request from the Illinois Board of Higher Education, UIS is providing private and independent colleges across the state with a resource page that includes tips to teach remotely, how to put content online, how to provide lab classes online and how to make digital content accessible for students. UIS will also be offering a free webinar for private and independent colleges on April 13 and for private business and vocational schools on April 14.
Additionally, the UIS ION Professional eLearning Programs are providing short question and answer videos to assist with moving materials into online formats including digital accessibility, how to use universal design and other remote teaching tips for Illinois colleges through their social media platforms, YouTube and LinkedIn.
UIS is also assisting several state agencies, including the Department of Human Services, Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Central Management Services, in moving face-to-face professional development to online programming.
The UIS Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) program will also be offering a new non-credit course in online overview that will open on April 20.
Go to the ION COVID-19 resource page to register for the free webinars and signup for the online overview course.
No comments:
Post a Comment