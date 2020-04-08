UIS extends deadlines, waives fees and offers virtual assistance during COVID-19

University of Illinois Springfield’s Office of Admission is taking several steps to make it easier for prospective students and families to learn about the Springfield campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UIS has extended its decision date for incoming fall 2020 freshmen from May 1 to June 1 to give students and families more time to learn about the campus.
Additionally, application and enrollment fees for freshman, transfer and graduate students are being waived for summer and fall 2020. UIS is also waiving the essay requirement for freshman and transfer applicants.
Virtual one-on-one appointments (as late as 7 p.m. to accommodate working adults) with UIS admission counselors and weekly Wednesday webinars are also being offered to give students a chance to learn about UIS and ask questions.
“It’s more important than ever to remind students, especially here in Illinois, that UIS offers all the perks of going away to college, with close to home comfort,” said Natalie Herring, UIS associate provost for enrollment management. “It’s just as important to remind working adults and those with families that one third of UIS students are online learners.”
In addition to traditional on-campus degree programs, UIS offers 52 online programs for students who want to earn a flexible and cost-efficient degree. UIS’ online programs are taught by the same faculty who teach on-campus courses. Learn more at uis.edu/online.
UIS also stands ready to help students who want to transfer to the Springfield campus or earn a master’s degree.
“UIS offers 20 master’s degree programs for students who want to continue their education,” Herring said. “We also have transfer experts who can help students retain their maximum amount of credits from other institutions.”
Prospective students and families who are interested in learning more about UIS should visit uis.edu/admissions/visit to schedule a virtual one-on-one appointment or RSVP to attend a weekly Wednesday webinar.
UIS was recently ranked the top public regional university in Illinois by U.S. News and World Report.
For more information, contact the Office of Admission at 217-206-4847 or admissions@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment