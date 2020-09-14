Monday, September 14, 2020
UIS ranked the top public regional university in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report
UIS was also ranked fifth best by U.S. News & World Report when it comes to students graduating with the least amount of debt in the Midwest regional category.
“Even though our students and alumni tell us we are No. 1, these rankings confirm the high quality education students receive at UIS,” said UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney. “This prestigious ranking shows our prospective and current students, our alumni and friends that the UIS college experience is outstanding. Our inspiring faculty and hard-working staff working with each and every student is the UIS difference.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, some of the factors it looked at in determining UIS’ overall ranking include retention and graduation rates, faculty resources (such as class size and faculty salary), academic reputation, financial resources available to students, how well students performed academically in high school (including ACT/SAT and high school percentile rank) and alumni giving.
UIS also appeared on U.S. News and World Report’s “A-plus Schools for B Students” list for the Midwest regional category, due to UIS’ overall performance in the rankings and average freshman retention rate.
“We here at UIS are thrilled with the news that we have retained the No. 1 spot for public regional university in Illinois,” said Natalie Herring, UIS associate provost for enrollment management. “What this means for our right-sized community, is that we are doing a good job challenging high-achieving students and supporting future stars of great potential.”
Since 2006, UIS has been ranked consistently among the top 15 best public regional universities in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. The full report and additional data can be found at usnews.com/best-colleges.
UIS is one of three universities in the world-class University of Illinois System and provides students with a high-quality liberal arts education, exceptional public affairs opportunities and outstanding professional preparation programs.
For more information on the UIS rankings, contact Derek Schnapp, director of public relations, at 217-206-6716 or dschn3@uis.edu.
