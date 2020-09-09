UIS releases certified list of summer and fall 2019, spring 2020 graduates

More than 970 students earned degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield during Summer Semester 2019, Fall Semester of 2019 and Spring Semester 2020.
Commencement ceremonies were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below you'll find a printable list of graduates' names and degrees listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration at the time of graduation.
Please note that those who were eligible to
participate in a previous year’s commencement and eventually earned their
degree in Summer 2019, Fall 2019 or Spring 2020 are not included.
Graduates Names (Excel) | Graduates Names (PDF)
No comments:
Post a Comment