Wednesday, September 09, 2020
University of Illinois Springfield sees positive trends, despite slight decrease in overall enrollment
UIS reported a 6 percent increase in the number of students taking classes online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of students taking classes online is 1,540, compared to 1,451 students last fall. This number doesn’t reflect the number of students taking hybrid and remote classes. UIS online students reside in nine foreign countries and one territory (Guam), 46 states and 82 Illinois counties.
“With the concern of COVID-19 and some students talking about taking a gap year, these numbers are better than we had expected,” said Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney. “The bottom line is that we are and will continue to be a place that provides a uniquely student-centered educational experience both in and out of the physical classroom. We are national leaders in online learning, and we have once again proven this year that we can expertly provide classes in a remote learning format. In fact, we’re teaching other schools how to more effectively teach online.”
Total undergraduate enrollment stands at 2,654 students compared to 2,674 in fall 2019. The number of graduate students decreased from 1,601 in 2019 to 1,492 in 2020. Overall, the UIS student body has a higher percentage of Illinois residents this semester. A total of 3,243 students are Illinois residents, making up 78.2 percent of the student body, compared to 76.6 percent of the population in fall 2019.
UIS continues to be a diverse campus, seeing a more than 6 percent increase this semester in the number of students who self-identify as Hispanic (371 compared to 348 last fall). Hispanic students make up nearly 9 percent of the student body. The total number of African American students enrolled this semester stands at 535, comprising nearly 13 percent of the student body. Asian students make up more than 4 percent of the student body (183 students). International students account for more than 6 percent (255) of students enrolled, down from 373 students in fall 2019.
UIS is one of three universities in the world-class University of Illinois System and provides students with a high-quality liberal arts education, exceptional public affairs opportunities and outstanding professional preparation programs.
